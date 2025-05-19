Our hearts were warmed this week, when a young Rising Tide Foundation member named Madison Holmes (co-host of Holmes Squared) told me that she wanted to help our film-making fundraiser by donating a watercolor painting which she had painted for a silent auction.

Uber cool initiative.

The painting is framed and features a rendition of Cynthia and me overlooking a Canadian harbor with the caption ‘A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats’ (see image below).

Madison Holmes and her creation

As an experiment, Cynthia and I decided to launch this silent auction on Substack, and will announce the winner on Sunday May 25 at 6pm Eastern Time.

Send us your bids via a Substack direct message or to risingtidefoundation@gmail.com

All funds will go towards the creation of new RTF and Canadian Patriot films. (Also keep in mind that the shipping costs can vary widely depending on where on earth you call home… so factor that into your bidding please).

Good luck to all.

Matt