Earlier this week, I received a request from my friend Kevin Barrett who hosts a fantastic weekly show called ‘Truth Jihad Radio’ asking if I would like to participate in a debate defending my position supporting the methodology of the late economist Lyndon LaRouche. The challenger was a conspiracy theory researcher named Peter Myers who took issue with LaRouche’s view of historical analysis on a number of points. Since I don’t have many opportunities to get into debates of this sort, I decided to accept the challenge. It was a bit strange, but since Mr. Myers displayed a mode of thinking which is extremely common in the world of conspiracy theory research I thought it would be valuable to share it.

Additionally, since we have just recently passed the three year anniversary of Lyndon LaRouche’s death at the age of 96, I have decided to share both the debate in full with Mr. Myers and also a memorial I composed to introduce folks to the fascinating life, mission and unique method of analysis of Lyndon H. LaRouche Jr.

A Memorial of Lyndon LaRouche Jr.

February 12 was the anniversary of the death of the American economist Lyndon H. LaRouche (1922-2019).

His passing at the age of 96 caused many people to take a deeper look at this fascinating personality who ran for the presidency eight times, led international political, scientific and artistic organizations for decades, spent years in jail as an American political prisoner and has advised many government officials since 1976.

Just a handful of those statesmen who have sought LaRouche’s council and who have adopted key elements of his policy proposals over the years includes India’s PM Indira Gandhi, Guyana’s Foreign Minister Fred Wills, Mexico’s President Lopez Portillo, and American President Ronald Reagan. [A timeline of these incredible relationships can be accessed here].

His policy for a New Silk Road program for international development, which has now become Russia and China’s joint initiative dates back to 1992 which he promoted through countless conferences, speeches and writings ever since.

50 Years of Character Assassination

It is unfortunate that upon hearing the name of Lyndon LaRouche, many minds immediately jump to thoughtless slanders embedded in the collective zeitgeist shaped by 50 years of mainstream media repetition. These slanders circulate such accusations of “anti-Semite”, “neo-fascist cult leader”, “conspiracy theorist” and ironically “conspirator against the US government” (the later accusation having landed him and dozens of his colleagues into federal prison in 1988 during the height of LaRouche’s presidential race against former CIA director George Bush Sr).

In opposition to such gossip, former US Attorney General Ramsay Clark said of the Government’s attack on LaRouche that he had never seen a “broader range of deliberate and systematic misconduct and abuse of power over a longer period of time in an effort to destroy a political movement and leader, than any other federal prosecution in my time or to my knowledge.”

[Click here to watch Ramsey Clark’s full testimony during LaRouche’s trial]

It should be recalled that Clark was a friend of both Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., not to mention a long-standing critic of the FBI/CIA takeover of the functions of the US government. For such an insider to describe LaRouche’s case in such terms is no small deal.

One of the leading figures who directed the “systemic misconduct” to destroy LaRouche’s political movement during those years was none other than Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller who went onto greater celebrity as CIA director during 911 (covering up the CIA-British-Saudi role in the operation), and the modern witch hunter of President Donald Trump. One of the primary targets of Mueller’s witch hunt was long time Trump confidante Roger Stone who played a role within the republican party for 45 years and who described LaRouche’s role in mediating a strategic defense doctrine between the Russians and Ronald Reagan at a 2018 Schiller Institute conference when he said:

“I first became acquainted with Dr. Lyndon LaRouche back in 1979 when he was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for President and played a very important backstage role in the election of our last outsider President Ronald Reagan.”

In spite of receiving a 15 year sentence in maximum security prison LaRouche continued to fight against the City of London-penetration into America by running for the presidency from jail in 1992 and writing prolifically on the science of physical economy, philosophy, science, art and statecraft. His 1991 Science of Christian Economy and Other Prison Writings contain some of the richest epistemological concepts that would surprise many thinkers today.

While LaRouche was entering prison, former Guyanese Foreign Minister Fred Wills who had survived five assassination attempts while leading the fight for a new just economic order in 1977 said of his friend in 1988: “The chief of our strengths is the creative leadership, and the fertile intellects of Lyndon and Helga LaRouche. We have, in the Schiller Institute, the formal embodiment of the soul of the human genius.”

By the time of this speech, Wills was living in Virginia and acting as a board member of the Schiller Institute.

A Leading Figure in Science

Upon his early release from prison in 1994, LaRouche entered a world very different from the one that had existed upon his entry. The Soviet Union had dissolved, and a new world order of unipolarism had been unleashed by those deep state forces who worked so hard to railroad him into prison.

Trying to make sense of the Soviet breakdown, many leading members of the Russian intelligentsia had spent years studying the writings of LaRouche, who had distinguished himself as uniquely forecasting the collapse 6 years before it occurred for reasons outlined in his international magazine Executive Intelligence Review. Another important review which was widely circulated in Russia was Fusion: The Magazine of the Fusion Energy Foundation which brought together leading physicists from around the world in opposition to the “political/mathematicization of the sciences” that had been underway for much of the 20th century. “Fusion”, which had become America’s 2nd most subscribed to science magazine by 1987 was shut down and bankrupted through the FBI’s crackdown on LaRouche.

Weeks after his release, LaRouche was invited to speak to dozens of Russian scientific academies, members of parliament and the Ministry of Economy. It also included LaRouche’s entry into Russia’s Universal Ecological Academy for his contributions to the field of physical economy and it was during this time that he was brought to the attention of Sergei Glazyev (today a leading advisor to President Putin). Glazyev went onto collaborate with LaRouche over the subsequent decades and recently wrote of his deceased friend:

“LaRouche forecast the inevitable onset of a global financial crisis, many years before it arrived. LaRouche’s famous curve [Triple Curve/Typical Collapse Function], depicting the growing gap between the volume of real output and that of financial speculation, was a serious warning for all economists who were really thinking. It turned out that not only in Russia, but also in the U.S.A., no one is a prophet in his own country. Instead of being recognized, LaRouche was persecuted by the American financial oligarchy, who imprisoned him on false charges.”

The Cultural Battleground

LaRouche’s active political life was devoted to the theme of launching political strategies around the world devoted to 1) scientific and technological progress, 2) a defense of national sovereignty and 3) cultural/educational reforms focused upon the replication of great discoveries. These later reforms can be classified as the Platonic-Humanist approach to the mind as a “Fire to be kindled with poetic inspiration” in opposition to the Aristotelian-Oligarchical view of the mind as “a vessel to be filled with crystallized definitions and recipes of behaviour”. In 1978, LaRouche published his first thorough study on this battle between two modes of thought titled “Secrets Known Only to the Inner Elites”.

In France, three-time presidential candidate Jacques Cheminade has represented LaRouche’s ideas for over four decades as the head of the Solidarité & Progrès Party. Cheminade said of his friend: “Lyndon LaRouche has always been a fighter against physical and mental serfdom; and now the fight against mental serfdom is key, together with the fight against oppression, exclusion, and exploitation in the social and economic realm”.

Cheminade has defended LaRouche’s view of the necessary re-unification of the arts and sciences under the higher field of a science of physical economy (aka: “the art of maintaining the successful survival of the human species”). Cheminade and LaRouche have maintained that without this re-unification of the two aspects of the human soul (Beauty and Reason), then no true emancipation of humanity could ever become sustainable.

The Question Before Us

In his 2010 article “The Question Before Us”, LaRouche expounded upon the principle of the non-linear creative nature of the human species which always rises in defiance to those oligarchs attempting to control humanity on “mathematical” closed system models:

"A comparable case of the principle of human creativity, is the development of the concept of well-tempered counterpoint by Johann Sebastian Bach. The concluding paragraph of Percy Bysshe Shelley's A Defence of Poetry, is a highly relevant sort of comparable case, as it is also an extension of Gottfried Leibniz's discovery of the principle of physical dynamics into the rightful domain of Classical artistic composition.

"In brief, man is not the subject of mathematics; rather, competent application of mathematics is a subject of that principle of the human creativity which governs physical scientific progress, but whose natural habitat is Classical musical counterpoint and poetry, the domain of the ironically creative powers of a Leibniz, a Riemann, a Vernadsky, and an Einstein, powers which distinguish the human mind from the domain of the beasts.

"The connection of what is identified as the relationship of the spiritual power of Classical expressions of individual human creativity, to successes in progress in economic processes, points to a factor of practically adducible, personal immortality in the legacies of great scientific minds and Classical poets alike..."

As we move through the death rattles of a dying world order on the one side and the emergence of a hopeful era of cooperation on the other, the masses of abused citizens are arising across the trans Atlantic in ways no technocrat imagined possible with the simple demand that their rights and freedoms be restored. It is my conviction that at a time of crisis the scale of which we are currently facing, those philosophical, scientific and epistemological lessons advanced by Mr. LaRouche are more important at this moment than ever before.

