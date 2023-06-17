Today’s Africa is seeing a re-emergence of a robust Pan-Africanism, and break from imperialism unseen in the last several centuries.

What is the nature of those imperial structures which have kept the “dark continent” trapped in dark age conditions for over 120 years and how did the British-imperial nest around Cecil Rhodes set the stage for the worst atrocities of Africa’s history since the second Boer War? How has the multipolar alliance changed the rules of the zero sum game that has kept Africa exploited and how can the age of empire finally come to an end?

This Sunday June 18 at 2pm Eastern Time, The Canadian Patriot Review will host a lecture by PD Lawton, a South African born writer, researcher and Editor-in-Chief of Africa Agenda.