Every Monday evening from 6-7:30pm ET, I will be hosting regular interactive movie nights on Badlands Media where I will be screening a film and then engaging in a dialogue with a live audience.

This week’s episode began with the basic question:

Why are so many high level players on today’s geopolitical game board direct descendants of extremely high level Nazis?

From the newly appointed head of Palentir UK Louis Mosley (grandson of the British Union of Fascists Sir Oswald Mosley)

To the former Deputy Prime Minister and newly appointed head of the Rhodes Trust Chrystia Freeland

To the new head of MI6 Blaise Metreweli (whose grandfather was Ukrainian Nazi spy chief Constantine Dobrowolski who earned the name ‘The Butcher’ during WW2)

To EU Commissioner Ursula Vander Leyen herself whose father, grandfather and other relatives were eyeballs deep in German upper level management during WW2

So is this all just a big coincidence, or is this a gateway to a bigger and uglier picture shaping our world?

To address this question, this past Monday, I ran a double feature featuring my short ‘Russia, China or Something Else: Know Your Enemy’ followed by ‘Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS’.

The full program including a 1 hour engaging dialogue with the audience can be watched below featuring a discussion of Gladio, Mossad, NATO’s Fascist International, the occult underpinnings of fascism, the Book of Enoch, John Dee, Rosicrucianism, UFO-driven religious engineering, and a plethora of other content.

An interactive screening of Matt Ehret’s film Foreign Interference: Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS’ which featured an interactive Q and A session with Matt Ehret, a deep dive into Operation Gladio (aka: NATO’s fascist international), Kaballism, gnosticism and the dark origins of the Five Eyes.

Watch and share the first film Who Is Our Enemy - Russia, China... or Something Else? [A Canadian Patriot Film]

and watch/share the second film (Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS)

