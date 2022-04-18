In this episode of Sputnik Radio’s Fault Lines, I was invited to unpack the important matter of bioweapons past and present within the context of the lockdown of Shanghai. Click on the image below to watch the full program:
Or watch on Rumble here
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.