Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
14m

David Lynch appears to have died from the vaxxx.

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Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
40m

Spielberg's Amblin' Movie is free on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwZxC6xfBck Odd how the movie wouldn't be understood by most people, I THINK! Obviously, hippies of the 60's wandering about would be likely sex abuse victims and were often victims according to the news of the time. The milk of magnesia to facilitate anal sex identifying the not very masculine kid as a habitual submissive victim would escape most people. Clearly, the girl rejects him as not masculine enough for her based on the milk of magnesia and toilet paper.

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