Straussian Fires Burn: Syria, Georgia, Greater Israel and the New Crusades
Breaking History Ep. 75
This week, many people were struck by a blow to the gut as Syria fell to the mercenary hordes of Al-Qaeda’s re-branded HTS and Al Nusra fronts.
What is going on? What dynamics are in play at this moment?
Why has the current leader of Hamas Khaled Maashal celebrated the downfall of Assad and ouster of Russia from Syria as “a victory for the Syrian people”?
What dangers are now faced by Jordan which hosts 1.5 million anti-Assad Syrian refugees and a similar number of Iraqis?
How about Lebanon which required land support of supplies from Iran or Iraq which now faces an increased danger of invasion using US-directed ISIS mercenaries deployed from Syria (according to Mohsen Rezaei (former Chief Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard)?
Also how does the destabilization of Georgia play into this broader effort to destroy the emergent multi-polar alliance and how is this Straussian dystopic agenda tied to the exact same strategy that launched the world into the never-ending religious wars known as ‘The Crusades’ nearly a millenium ago?
These questions and much more will be discussed in this week’s episode of Breaking History:
