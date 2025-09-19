In this week's episode of Pluralia Dialogos, I will be speaking with geopolitical analysts Pelle Neroth Taylor and Kit Klarenberg where we will assess the hidden hands behind political assassinations in the USA, and chaos operations in Europe and North America.



Is there a hidden agenda to unleash civil war amidst the current systemic economic breakdown underway throughout trans-Atlantic nations?



What solutions are available at this late stage of imperial rot?



Tune in on Sunday September 21 at 11am Eastern Time to find out.

Watch it live on Youtube here

Or watch it on Pluralia Dialogos here

If you missed the last Dialogos roundtable featuring Ray McGovern and Alex Christoforou, watch it here.