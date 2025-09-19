Sunday Event #2: Trotsky and the Neoconservatives: Lets Talk About the Trajectory of Liberalism at 2pm ET
Speaker: Caleb Maupin
This Sunday Sept 21 at 2pm Eastern Time (right after Pluralia Dialogos) I will be hosting Caleb Maupin (President of the Center for Political Innovation ) who will shed light on the origins of the Neo-Conservative Movement by reviewing the followers of Leon Trotsky. Bring your thinking caps and questions.
Click on the zoom link below to access the interactive live seminar: