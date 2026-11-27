The story of Prometheus has long been used to describe the legacy of Western civilization. From Classical Athens to the Golden Renaissance, and every classical period in the West since, the image of Prometheus has always re-emerged as a reminder of mankind’s higher nature and the creative fire that has allowed him to overcome the historic forces of empire and oligarchy.

The Prometheus image suggests the immortal struggle of a being endowed with the capacity to act with both creative love and foresight, and to overcome his earthly suffering—in spite of the wrath of Zeus.

The most famous portrayal of the Titan Prometheus’ struggle against the gods comes from the father of Classical Greek Tragedy, Aeschylus. Aeschylus’ tragedies laid the foundation for not only a modern Promethean image of man, but a modern theory of mind itself, where philosophy, science and statecraft could emerge as new conscious practices that made possible the development of modern Western Civilization as we know it.

But what is Prometheus’ relationship to that other great civilizing force of Western Civilization, Christianity?

Luciferian occultist Jason Reza Jorjani argues that a new occult religion of Prometheism can help train a new generation of Titans who will be tasked with “storming the heavens” and overthrowing the traditionalist order of the Yawists ie Orthodox Christianity.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, and yet ironically concurring with Jorjani’s Luciferian assessment of Prometheus, symbolic artist and Orthodox Christian Jonathan Pageau argues that the Prometheus story represents modern Western Civilization’s own Luciferian predilection for materialism and the glorification of Man above God and the rest of his Creation.

But what if Prometheus stands as a true representative of the lawful order of the universe and Man’s rightful place in it, which made possible Western civilization’s fulfillment of God’s earliest commandments to Mankind: to be fruitful, multiply and have dominion over the earth?

Join us as we explore the Promethean image’s role in shaping the modern Judeo-Christian West, by giving it the necessary tools to uplift Mankind and feed the immortal fire that has allowed him to battle against the oligarchical legacy of Babylon, Persia, Rome and its descendants—a battle which continues to rage until this very day.

David Gosselin is a poet, translator, researcher and filmmaker whose work appears on Substack, at Age of Muses. His latest films include, The Devil at Woodstock, Reclaiming the Mysteries and The Jesuit Government in Paraguay. His latest book is titled, A Renaissance or New Middle Ages: Magic, Mystery and the Trance-formation of the West.

CLICK ON THE ZOOM LINK BELOW TO ACCESS THE LIVE EVENT FEATURING DAVID GOSSELIN ON SUNDAY NOV. 29 AT 2PM ET: