This coming Sunday November 8 at 2pm Eastern Time, the legendary journalist/historian Martin Sieff will be gracing the Rising Tide Foundation with a presentation on the cult of Winston Churchill, and how, as a British Oxford trained student learned how to break free of the brainwashing (and why everyone across the Anglo-sphere should do so too).

Martin writes:

“I grew up adoring Winston Churchill. The rest of my life I have following the incompetent, racist chaos and sheer incompetence with which he lost wars, ruined his own British Empire and founded a personality cult that 60 years after his death is poised to destroy the world.”

Click on the zoom link below on Sunday Nov. 8 at 2pm ET to catch this live presentation followed by a lively dialogue with Martin: