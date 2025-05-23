Is humanity destined to be limited by the boundary conditions of earth or do we possess qualities that indicate we can perpetually leap beyond those limits by making creative discoveries of God’s creation? Is our “natural eco-system” defined as the earth, or is it possible that our “eco-system” might extend to the solar system, or perhaps beyond even that? How would we know the limits of our potential if we didn’t pose these questions?

This Sunday, May 25 at 2pm Eastern time/11am PST/7pm Berlin Time, The Rising Tide Foundation weekly lecture will feature special guest Rick Hines who will present a class and discussion on the topic of ‘Interstellar Humanity: The Imperative to Reach Earth 2.0.

Click on the link below to access the live lecture on Zoom followed by a Q and A with the guest speaker: