Tactical Talk with Jeff Brown and Matthew Ehret- Is a Multipolar Alliance Possible?

In this episode of Tactical Talk with Zain Khan, geopolitical analyst Jeff Brown and Canadian Patriot Review editor Matthew Ehret discuss the international clash between unipolar vs multipolar systems. What is the Multipolar alliance, and why must it succeed if humanity will have a future worth living in?

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review, a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the 'Untold History of Canada' book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation.