Trump’s recent push to expand US influence into Venezuela and Greenland has been heralded by some as proof of US duplicity and a continuation of the same imperial agenda that lit the world on fire for over a century. For others, these acts are treated as proof of an American patriotic war against the British Empire spearheaded by Trump.

So is this new maneuver to expand US influence over Greenland and the majority of the Americas a good thing… or is something nefarious afoot?

In the following article, I will address both possibilities without passing any final judgement, and hopefully leave you with some insights that will help you come to your own conclusions.

The Fallacious History of US-British “Friendship”

For much of the 19th century, Americans generally had a better understanding of their anti-colonial origins than many do today.

Even though the last official war fought between Britain and America was in 1812-15, the British failure to destroy America militarily caused British foreign policy to re-focus its efforts on undermining America from within… generally through the dual infestation of British-sponsored ideologies contaminating the American school system on the one hand and British banking practices of Wall Street’s ruling class on the other.

This attack from within required more patience, but was more successful and led to the near collapse of America in 1860, when Lord Palmerston threatened to recognize the Southern slave power’s independence from the Union.

As the war raged, none other than Lord Robert Cecil (three time Prime Minister) told the British Parliament:

“The Northern States of America never can be our sure friends because we are rivals, rivals politically, rivals commercially…With the Southern States, the case is entirely reversed. The population are an agricultural people. They furnish the raw material of our industry, and they consume the products which we manufacture from it. With them, every interest must lead us to cultivate friendly relations, and when the war began they at once recurred to England as their natural ally.”

Britain’s covert military support for the Confederate cause was exposed by the end of that war and led to Britain’s payment of $15 million settlement to America as part of the Alabama Claims in 1872.

British vs. US Visions clash after WW1

With the help of an anglophile, racist president in America (Woodrow Wilson), leading figures organizing these think-tanks first advanced a program to create a “League of Nations” as the solution to the “nationalist problem” which humanity was told “caused” World War One.

Nationalist forces in America rejected the idea that the constitution should be rendered obsolete, and the plan for global governance failed. However that did not stop the Round Table Movement from trying again.

Leading Round Table controller Lord Lothian (British Ambassador to the USA) complained of the “American problem” in 1918:

“There is a fundamentally different concept in regard to this question between Great Britain and the United States as to the necessity of civilized control over politically backward peoples.... The inhabitants of Africa and parts of Asia have proved unable to govern themselves.... Yet America not only has no conception of this aspect of the problem but has been led to believe that the assumption of this kind of responsibility is iniquitous imperialism. They take an attitude towards the problem of world government exactly analogous to the one they [earlier] took toward the problem of the world war. If they are slow in learning we shall be condemned to a period of strained relations between the various parts of the English-speaking world. [We must] get into the heads of Canadians and Americans that a share in the burden of world government is just as great and glorious a responsibility as participation in the war.“ — [Lothian to Lionel Curtis, Oct. 15, 1918, in Butler, Lord Lothian, pp. 68-70]

As the informative 2010 Lpac documentary “The Special Relationship is for Traitors” showcased, during the early 20th century leading American military figures like Brig. General Billy Mitchell understood Britain’s role in supporting the Confederacy and Britain’s manipulation of global wars.

General Mitchell fought against the “special relationship” tooth and nail, and led the military to create “War Plan Red and War Plan Orange” to defeat Britain under the context of an eventual war between the English-speaking powers. These plans were made US military doctrine in 1930, and were only taken off the books when America decided it was more important to put down London’s Fascist Frankenstein threat than fight Britain head on in WWII.

Many historians use ‘War Plan Red’ as a piece of evidence to prove that the United States has had aggressive imperial ambitions to take over Canada for nearly a century; the fact is that War Plan Red was actually drafted as a RESPONSE to the already-existent Defense Scheme 1 plan, drafted by the British Empire in 1921 to invade the USA from Canada in the context of any future US vs British war.

Although typically treated as a simply Canada vs US war plan, the fact was that the British crafted Defence Scheme 1 as part of a much larger program involving Japanese attacks on the US West Coast and British directed incursions into the USA via Mexico from the south.

Although British plans to support the Nazi Frankenstein monster faced a set back with the decision to oust pro-Nazi King George VIII, followed by pro-Nazi Prime Minster Neville Chamberlain, the plan to invade the USA as outlined in Defense Scheme 1 was modified slightly, with the Nazis and Japanese colluding to invade the USA via plans one-six, as outlined in a March 2, 1942 edition of Life Magazine. (plans 2, 4 and 6 are featured below):

The Rhodes Scholars Take Over

Before the “Churchill gang” (that Stalin accused of poisoning FDR) could take control of America, Franklin Roosevelt described his understanding of the British influence over the US State Department when he told his son:

“You know, any number of times the men in the State Department have tried to conceal messages to me, delay them, hold them up somehow, just because some of those career diplomats over there aren’t in accord with what they know I think. They should be working for Winston. As a matter of fact, a lot of the time, they are [working for Churchill]. Stop to think of ’em: any number of ’em are convinced that the way for America to conduct its foreign policy is to find out what the British are doing and then copy that!I was told… six years ago, to clean out that State Department. It’s like the British Foreign Office….”

With FDR’s untimely death, these British operatives took over American foreign policy …

1) initiated the Anglo-American ‘Special Relationship’,

2) turned the USA into an imperial beast,

3) wiped out the remaining pro-American forces in the State Department,

4) disbanded the OSS,

5) took control of the United Nations (whose founding conference occured two weeks after FDR died), and

6) reconstituted America’s intelligence services as the MI6-modelled CIA in 1947.

The completely unnecessary dropping of nuclear bombs onto a defeated Japan served not only to undermine America’s moral foundations, but also sent a message to the Russians that any hopes for a US-Russia-China led post-war world founded upon mutual development was over.

In 1951, the Chicago Tribune published a incredible series of exposes by journalist William Fulton documenting the cancerous penetration of hundreds of Oxford Trained Rhodes Scholars who had taken over American foreign policy, and were directing America into a third world war.

On July 14, 1951 Fulton wrote,

“Key positions in the United States department of state are held by a network of American Rhodes scholars. Rhodes scholars are men who obtained supplemental education and indoctrination at Oxford University in England with the bills paid by the estate of Cecil John Rhodes, British empire builder. Rhodes wrote about his ambition to cause “the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British empire.” The late diamond and gold mining tycoon aimed at a world federation dominated by Anglo-Saxons.”

It is no exaggeration to state that many important events that happened during the dark bipolar years of the Cold War intimately involved the top-down role of Rhodes Scholars. Occupying critical positions within the State Department in both the USA and Canada, UN bureaucracy and Foundations, Rhodes Scholars operated with a level of discipline, enthusiasm and coherence unseen in any modern imperial civil service.

From Escott Reid’s designs for NATO two full years before the anti-Russian organization was brought online to George McGhee’s advance of the Truman Doctrine, to Dean Rusk’s guiding hand behind the Korean War, US support of the French in Vietnam and later US involvement in Vietnam, to Senator J. William Fulbright’s promotion of globalism and a European Union, everywhere you see a bad idea being born during the post-WWII years, there is almost invariably a Rhodes Scholar or “Rhodie” to be found behind it.

Sir Kissinger Opens the Floodgates

A star pupil of William Yandall Elliot (a leading Rhodes Scholar based out of Harvard) was a young misanthropic German named Henry Kissinger.

Kissinger’s star rose quickly under the grooming of Nelson and David Rockefeller where he became a Bilderberger Steering Committee Member BEFORE becoming Secretary of State under Richard Nixon. During his entire career, Kissinger was always a member of the Anglo-American Pilgrim Society, becoming its Vice-President (alongside Paul Volker) from 2002-2019. [1]

A decade before becoming a Knight of the British Empire, Kissinger gave a remarkable speech at a May 1981 event on British-American relations at London’s Royal Institute for International Affairs.

At this event, Kissinger described the opposing world views of Churchill vs. Roosevelt, gushing that he much preferred the post-war view of Churchill. He then described his time working for the British Foreign Office as Secretary of State, saying:

“The British were so matter-of-factly helpful that they became a participant in internal American deliberations, to a degree probably never practiced between sovereign nations… In my White House incarnation then, I kept the British Foreign Office better informed and more closely engaged than I did the American State Department… It was symptomatic”.

As Kissinger spoke these words, another anglophile traitor was being installed as Vice-President of America.

George Bush Sr. was not only the son of a Nazi-funding Wall Street tool and former director of the CIA, but was also made a Knight of the Grand Cross and Order of Bath by Queen Elizabeth in 1993. The most disasterous foreign policies enacted under Reagan’s leadership during the 1980s can be traced directly back to these two figures.

Is Trump truly Battling the British Empire, or is this changing of the Elites a move towards something more virulent?

The question remains: Where does Donald Trump stand within this process?

On the one hand, we cannot ignore the fact that decades of WTO/City of London free trade policies were dismantled under his lead, and pro-tariff policy has been revived in the USA. That’s not a bad thing.

He has called for rebuilding productive industries, and scrapping Green New Deal/Paris Accord programs that are only designed to destroy the industrial powers of production of all nations.

And despite the belligerent talk, thus far (and dangerous kidnapping of a foreign head of state), he has not actually launched new wars.

HOWEVER… as I laid out in my recent episode of Breaking History (Living in the Wake of Toxic Ideas) we also should not ignore that a vast Transhumanist Silicon Valley billionaire cult has come to enjoy a power and influence over the new MAGA government than ever before dreamed possible.

The Satanists that took over the US military and literally created the US Special Forces operation after World War 2 were never purged at any time before or during Trump’s presidency. The followers of Colonel Michael Aquino still appear to enjoy vast powers above the rule of any official channel of government.

The renewal of Project Stargate and integration of a new integration of “private” transhumanist military contractors with official branches of government has exploded, and a dystopic revival of Technocracy Incorporated (once led by Elon Musk’s grandfather Joshua Haldemann) appears to also be in play.

I am not trying to black pill anyone.

I am simply saying that it is vital to enhance our appreciation for the historic battle lines shaping genuine US republican traditions vs. the traitorous Anglophile deep state traditions that have worked to destroy the USA from within since the earliest days of the republic’s birth.

If the new age of multipolarity will offer humanity a real chance to live in creativity and peace, then those evil forces that have done so much damage to both the USA and the world over the past century must be seriously dealt with.

If ‘multipolarity’ will be something that we can believe in (instead of being an Orwellian hell of “regions” of Oceania vs East Asia vs Eurasia… or the Club of Rome’s program for a world of fascist regions outlined in 1974)… then it must be based on those principles of anti-imperial that made the USA possible in the first place.

Second Club of Rome report, follow up report to Limits to Growth Mankind at the Turning Point & the World Integrated Model (1974) by Mihajlo Mesarović and Eduard Pestel - 10 economic systems/regions

Instead of treating other great civilizational forces as enemies, it is my opinion that the west must work WITH Russia, China, Iran, India and other nations under the new cooperative framework of leaping outside of limits to growth promoted by the Club of Rome. It is only in this spirit that the specter of Orwell may be defeated in favor of a concept of ‘multipolarity’ founded upon Natural Law. [2]

If we fail at achieving this shift in thinking at this moment of crisis, then we are in for a very rocky third millennium.

Footnote

[1] Pilgrim Society influence over the current Trump administration is quite real. Through the activity of British Intelligence asset Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism in 2025, or Soros-connected financier Scott Bessant or the powerful influence of Pilgrim-Society member Tucker Carlson holds among Trump and his supporters, evidence of continued British intelligence influence abounds. The Pilgrim Society itself was founded in 1902 in order to expand British imperial influence over the USA.

To grasp my concept of ‘Natural Law’ I encourage you to check out the first class of my new ‘Open vs Closed System’ course:

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress