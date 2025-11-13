What if I told you that every single major bloodbath of the past 400 years has the fingerprints of Rosicrucian occultists managing those plunges into chaos and despair?

How would you see patterns shaping today’s threatened conflagration of the world which mirror identical patterns across the ages?

Cynthia Chung continues her incredible series of investigations (which will soon make up the foundation of her second volume of ‘The Making of a World Religion’ by delving into the depths of the Bohemian Brethren, the occult origins of the Thirty Years War, and the rise of a new Templar cult in the form of the Rosicrucian movement over 400 years ago.

Click here to read Tales from Bohemia: The Winter King and Queen, the Rosicrucian Red Dawn and its Magus John Dee

(Towards a New Jerusalem: A Gathering of Jacobites, Scottish Rite-Rosicrucian Freemasons, Moravians, Sabbatian Jews and the Father of Theosophy Part IV)

Click here to read: ‘Occult Rituals, Resurrections & Alchemical Transmutations: The Symbology of Fama, Confessio & the Chemical Wedding of Christian Rosencreutz Explained