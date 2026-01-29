In this episode of the Shaun Newman Podcast, you will learn more than you ever wanted to know about the history of Technocracy, the occult underpinnings of the Social Credit Movement of Major Douglass, why Apartheid South Africa serves as a foundation for the global Great Reset, and the various battle lines shaping the 21st Century

Watch the full episode below:

