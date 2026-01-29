Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret's avatar
Margaret
3h

Watched the podcast on Shaun's YT channel, very good conversation!

Reply
Share
Davina Daly's avatar
Davina Daly
2h

This was a great interview.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture