Is a trap being set to actualize a plan laid out by Count Richard Coudenhove Kalergi (founder of the fascist Pan European Union) over a century ago?
In this episode of Man in America, I joined up with Seth Holehouse to answer this question which took us into the bowels of the Rhodes Trust, Chatham House, and the plans laid out by Coudenhove-Kalergi in 1923 which set the stage for the European Union as well as the same North American Union/Technate outlined by Elon Musk’s grandfather in the 1930s.
Watch the full show by clicking below:
Or watch on Youtube here, or Odyssee here
Strongly recommend intending to this conversation.
Outstanding insights, interpretations and analysis of areas of history tracing back centuries are provided by Matt as he simultaneously outlines how these inform the present.
Also striking.was Matt’s close to the interview where he acknowledged how mistakes of the past have led to so much subsequent suffering that devastates our world to this day. Matt’s observation that humanity must urgently reverse this dystopian reality which faces the globe and that the time available to do this is limited resonated deeply for me. As Matt pointed out if we do not respond urgently to the ills we face we may find that even conversations like the one in this interview may well have become impossible.
The Anglo-Norman continuum. We are all Vikings (except me, and maybe you).
William I's successful blueprint for Government by the Baron Class he created should be followed by enquiring minds. If one allows that this inference is correct, many aspects of modern "Five Eyes" politics become clearer to understand. And we do need, now, to start practising the art of clear thinking.
Thank you, Matt, for all your work and insights.
Spiritually Grateful.