Is a trap being set to actualize a plan laid out by Count Richard Coudenhove Kalergi (founder of the fascist Pan European Union) over a century ago?

In this episode of Man in America, I joined up with Seth Holehouse to answer this question which took us into the bowels of the Rhodes Trust, Chatham House, and the plans laid out by Coudenhove-Kalergi in 1923 which set the stage for the European Union as well as the same North American Union/Technate outlined by Elon Musk’s grandfather in the 1930s.

