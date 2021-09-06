Technocracy vs Humanity (a Visione TV interview)

In this episode of Italy's Visione TV, I had the chance to discusses the creeping lurch into technocratic feudalism across Canada and the dynamics surrounding the true controllers of Canada's Liberal Party which takes us into the upper echelons of Europe's old nobility and entrenched oligarchical power structures.
View Visione TV's Youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5d4_fJoMcvs
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.