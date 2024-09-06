This week, I had the privilege of joining up with my buddy Shaun Newman who wanted to wrap his mind around the influence of the Fabian Society and Club of Rome as controlling influences on Canada. I’m not sure Shaun realized what kind of can of worms he was opening up with that question, but let’s just say, you may want to have a note book handy and take in this briefing sitting down since the rabbit hole goes deep and challenges some big sacred cows.

Or watch on Bitchute here , or Odysee here or Audio Soundcloud here

You can find Shaun Newman Podcast here

Also keep in mind that Cynthia and I will be speaking in Calgary and Toronto on Sept 22 and 29. Spaces are limited so get your tickets here:

Share

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress