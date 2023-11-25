This week, Mexico celebrated ‘Revolution Day’ which celebrates the overthrow of the fascist puppet Porfirio Díaz in 1910. Sadly many of the legacies of the Anglo-French imperial intrigues of the 19th century that led up to Porfirio’s achieving power still haunt Mexico as it is pulled between two very different visions for the future: One vision looks alot like the corruption, depopulation and death characteristic of fall feudal systems… while the other is a vision more befitting human civilization.

This Sunday Nov. 26 at 2pm Eastern Time, Martin Sieff will deliver a lecture on this important history and Franklin Roosevelt’s role in defending Mexico from the international financier oligarchy operating both within the USA and across the ocean.

