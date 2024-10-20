In this week’s edition of Global Research Radio, I was asked to give my two cents on the dynamics shaping the upcoming elections with a look to the case study of General Smedley Butler and the business coup attempt of 1934.

Or listen on Soundcloud here

If you’d like to watch the full film referenced in this interview ‘Why Assume There Will Be Another Election?’, click here:

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress