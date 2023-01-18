In this brief report to press TV's News Review, Canadian Patriot Review's Matt Ehret was asked to join Executive Intelligence Review's Bill Jones to discuss China's response to the emerging US-Japan military program and broader danger of World War 3.

Warning: Due to a technical glitch, the first segment of Mr. Jones' remarks are hard to follow.

Or watch on Bitchute here and Youtube here

Follow me on Telegram at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress