The Arctic in Grand Strategy: My Address to the World Peoples' Assembly in Moscow...

I recently had the great pleasure of addressing the World Peoples’ Assembly held in Moscow which was devoted to the cause of ensuring the errors and lies that induced the world to fall into fascism and world war 80 years ago do not happen again.

In the video above you will find my short speech where I discuss the importance of Arctic cooperation and introduce my recent film ‘Arctic: Platform for War or Global Development’ (which has just been accepted in the upcoming documentary festival in Sochi in a few weeks). If you find yourself a bit creeped out by my overly slow pace of speaking, I apologize, but did so in sympathy for the Russian translator.

An transcribed version of my speech was published in Pluralia which can be read here:

