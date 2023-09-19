In this lecture delivered which is the first of a series on the role of classical painting in shaping a moral citizenry capable of unifying the ideals of the Declaration of Independence (emphasizing the sacredness of the individual) and of the Constitution (emphasizing the Greater Good), I introduced the fight to establish an aesthetical revolution in the arts and sciences initiated by Benjamin Franklin which electrified Britain, and established a new paradigm of composition, painting, architecture and design in the USA under the leadership of Benjamin West, and Samuel F.B Morse.

Benjamin West wasn’t only a close friend of Franklin and a talented republican painter from Philadelphia but became the president of the British Royal Academy of Fine Arts during and after the war of Independence.

Samuel F.B. Morse is famous as the inventor of the Morse Code, but is lesser known as one of the world’s greatest painters and counter-intelligence agents who trained under the great master Benjamin West in Britain with an entire generation of artist-revolutionaries.

This class introduces some major battles of universal history, and analyzes over a dozen paintings to gain insights into the nature of creativity, intention, and irony as it is expressed in the domain of visual arts.

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress