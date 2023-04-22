In this episode of Jerm Warfare on TNT Radio, we discuss the underlying causes of the trans humanist, trans gender, bug eating de-evolution of humanity by reviewing the origins of the relativistic 'make your own reality' drug culture guided in the bowels of the CIA's MK Ultra program and the still-higher controlling hand of London's Tavistock.

Additionally, the role of George Soros in world affairs is examined at some length along with the role China has played within global grand strategy over the past five decades. Is China as evil as many black pilled analysts and right wing conservatives assert, or is something being left out of the picture?

