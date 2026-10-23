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Paul Downey's avatar
Paul Downey
3d

That's brilliant news. Trouble is it looks to me though Europe is about to tear itself apart. And none of them have even heard of Malthus. 😂

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3d

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-human-instability-principle

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