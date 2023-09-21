In this episode of Spotlight on Africa on Los Angeles' KPFK Radio, I was invited to speak on the most pressing developments across the African continent and the ironies of Africa's aspirations for independence and development which are entirely in sync with the best of the lost anti-imperial traditions represented by the USA.

A look into China and Russia's involvement with the continent of Africa from economic, security and cultural levels is examined and the question "is China promoting neo-colonial debt trappery as the IMF and World Bank has done for 80 years or actual development?" will be answered thoroughly

