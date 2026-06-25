The British Roots of Canada's Deep State (Calgary Lecture)

Unfortunately, many people were not able to get on a plane to attend my recent Calgary Alberta lecture on the British Roundtable Roots of Canada’s Deep State. Fortunately it was recorded and is finally available to watch online.

This presentation followed on the heels of Shawn Newman’s 2026 Cornerstone Forum where I had the chance to debate Sam Cooper on the topic of which foreign power truly controls Canada… the City of London or China?

Is the organized crime, and corrupt political (and financial) system coming out of China, or is it above all nations penetrating INTO nations from above?

In this lecture, I took the time to provide a deep overview of the roots of the British-run institutions that control so much of Canada with a look into the bowels of the Round Table Movement, Fabian Society, and the many forgotten battles waged over the past 120 years to resist this dark agency.

Enjoy the show.

Ps: If you’d like to continue an investigation of this important topic, I encourage you to pick up my four volume The Untold History of Canada book series and Clash of the Two Americas available here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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