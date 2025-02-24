The Canada Files: How could Canada pursue economic cooperation with Russia and China W/Matt Ehret
In this episode, I spoke to host Aidan Jonah (Editor-in-Chief of The Canada Files) about how Canada could pursue economic cooperation with Russia and China based on the content of my new policy-booklet ‘Canada’s Potential Eurasian Future: A Vision for the 21st Century and Beyond’.
Within this show, I provided insight into why the Arctic should be a zone for cooperation with Russia and China, internationally-minded projects which are possible, historical political figures with visions for serious economic development in Canada, and we raise some important information about why Canada was founded as a country.
Or watch on Youtube here or Soundcloud here
Follow Aidan Jonah at: Website: https://www.thecanadafiles.com/home YouTube:
Despite their facade of change, Trump and MAGA are just another iteration of the American Empire.
They were promoted and put into power by oligarchs like Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, or Miriam Adelson so as to implement tactical changes to the pursuit of the same US Full Spectrum Dominance/Wolfowitz Doctrine that has been a driver of US imperial policy since the end of the First Cold War.
America First is American Full Spectrum Dominance, with a MAGA spin.
Canada will be either balkanized and its energy-rich Western provinces conquered by the USA, or it will be devoured wholly by the USA to become part of the North American Union (NAU). Indeed, this idea of a North American Union, modeled on the European Union, has been around for decades. Trump's rhetoric about Canada becoming the 51st American state is not just bluster but an expression of this US ambition in cruder form.
And what did Vladimir Putin once say? America and its Western vassals are the Empire of Lies. As such, the USA is "agreement incapable" and cannot be trusted.
Any agreement that America makes today will be broken when the time is right tomorrow.
Forgotten down the Orwellian Memoryhole are the USA's abrogation of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), Open Skies Treaties, and Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty during the first Trump regime.
Thing is, Russia may be o goer, but who could trust the CCP.
We are watching the USA going through profound change for the better and it’s not reversible. It will shortly be the right time to join the Union …. good for the Canadians it will be.