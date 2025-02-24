In this episode, I spoke to host Aidan Jonah (Editor-in-Chief of The Canada Files) about how Canada could pursue economic cooperation with Russia and China based on the content of my new policy-booklet ‘Canada’s Potential Eurasian Future: A Vision for the 21st Century and Beyond’.

Within this show, I provided insight into why the Arctic should be a zone for cooperation with Russia and China, internationally-minded projects which are possible, historical political figures with visions for serious economic development in Canada, and we raise some important information about why Canada was founded as a country.

Or watch on Youtube here or Soundcloud here

Follow Aidan Jonah at: Website: https://www.thecanadafiles.com/home YouTube:

/ @thecanadafiles3058