The Champions of Industrial Progress & their Enemies: American System Explorations w/Anton Chaitkin

In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I spoke with historian Anton Chaitkin about the 19th- early 20th century nation builders in America and across the globe who fought for the right of all nations to cooperate in the fight to end war, hunger, and colonialism.

Contrasting the imperial racist networks of JP Morgan, Rockefeller and the financier oligarchy of London, Anton showcases the healthier industrialists of India, Russia, Mexico and the USA who fought to spread the American system of Alexander Hamilton, Henry Carey and Lincoln globally.



Watch the full interview on Rumble here or Youtube here

Subscribe to Anton’s substack here:

Purchase Anton’s books here

Follow my various social media accounts:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

Telegram: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

You can also support my work on Patreon

*A General Notice from a new sponsor to this substack (Expat Money):

If you care about your liberty and your financial freedom, you need to hear about this.

From October 10th to 12th, Mikkel Thorup — host of The Expat Money Show, a program that I recently had the pleasure to participate in — is bringing together top experts from around the world for the Expat Money Online Summit… and it’s completely free to attend.

You’ll learn how to legally protect your wealth, secure second residencies and citizenships, reduce your tax burden, and own property abroad — all to safeguard your freedom.

This year’s focus is Latin America, where opportunity is booming.

Argentina and El Salvador is undergoing a dramatic transformations making it more conducive for foreigners to move, and Panama and Paraguay are offering simple residency programs.

Mikkel was born and raised in Canada, and is particularly passionate about helping Canadians seek higher ground and set up an offshore escape plan.

A “Plan B” is no longer optional — it’s essential.

Reserve your free ticket at ExpatMoneySummit.com.