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Jim Hogue's avatar
Jim Hogue
6d

I haven't watched this yet, but Communism v Capitalism is a false dicotomy because Capitalism is not a political system. It is an economic system. Commuism is both a political and an economic system.

Capitalism exists under many different political systems.

I learned this in high school in the 1960s.

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Oswaldo's avatar
Oswaldo
6d

The distaste of Alex for the token paper exchange government issued currency is appropriate when obscured forces manipulates the printing decision making, and it is in simon into obliterating such disruptions the way to proceed rather than restricting the most powerful way to implement the United States Constitution mandate of regulation of the economy which by design was based on Public Credit, that is in the increase of the potential of production of the country by means of its increase on productivity, being this the most important objective of the House of Representatives.

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