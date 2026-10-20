In this episode of Beyond Geopolitics, I spoke with Alex Krainer about the Hamiltonian system of political economy and its opposition to the British system of Adam Smith, Ricardo, Mills, Malthus and even the Austrian School ideologues shaping much of today's education system.

Alex also addresses the question of why is 'Communism vs Capitalism' a false dichotomy? Who were the representatives of the Hamilton school in the USA and internationally across the past two centuries and how has China become the greatest living example of this system in our present age?

Follow Alex Krainer on Substack here



And watch Alex's recent two videos on the Two Systems on his youtube channel here:

https://www.youtube.com/@UCAqRpyLzC4xanGQQQtxW0qQ

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).