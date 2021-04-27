The Cosmology of the Electric Universe

What if everything you’ve been told about biology, cosmology, and microphysics is wrong?

This week, I had the pleasure of hosting a lecture by Dr. Michael Clarage who discussed the electrical model of the universe by exploring solar systems, galaxies, supernova and other celestial phenomena without the baggage of assuming there are such entities of “black holes”, “point masses”, “dark matter”, or “empty space”.

In this experimentally verifiable model, electromagnetism and plasma become the driving forces of all physical space time, as Birkland currents become more important than previously imagined and unifying principles of the life, cellular biology and even mind suddenly find lawful parallels with phenomena on the macro scale!

Dr. Clarage goes through many of the physical, and even metaphysical implications of the electrical model of the universe.

Lecturer Bio: Dr Michael Clarage received his PhD in physics from Brandeis University in 1992, studying the biological and statistical behavior of proteins. Prior to that, he spent several years studying binary pulsars at the Arecibo radio telescope. He has given traveling lectures in the areas of fractional calculus, fractals, and chaotic systems as well as presented public talks on such topics as relativity and dimensions, transformation in supernova and metamorphosis in biology. Dr. Clarage is currently a scientist with the SAFIRE Project. www.aureon.ca



To sign up for future seminars, write to info@risingtidefoundation.net

And consider making a donation here.