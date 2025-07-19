Matt Ehret's Insights

Freedom Fox
18m

The Scopes Monkey Trial. Darwin vs. Christianity. Control dialectics. I don't endorse the entirety of this piece, just sharing as shorthand presentation of The Trial of the Century. And how the left controlled both sides of the debate:

The Scopes Trial and the Problem of Democratic Control

Law & Liberty, November, 17, 2015

https://lawliberty.org/the-scopes-trial-and-the-problem-of-democratic-control/

I also shared this breakdown of the classic movie, Trading Places, starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Akroyd. "The Bet." Nature vs. Nurture. Genetics vs. Environment. The stakes: $1.

It often seems as though the 'elite' have variations of this same bet going on all around us today. Using the same deception, disruption and criminality that's portrayed in the movie. With the same callous disregard for the harms they inflict on innocents. If only real life could have the same ending. Maybe it will?:

https://freedomfox.substack.com/p/foxes-study-mouse-behaviors

