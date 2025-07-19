A wild ride with Courtenay Turner featuring a wide ranging conversation focusing on such topics as:
• How Darwinism corrupted Christianity—and still shapes our world
• The gnostic roots of Crusades, Templars, and Jesuits
• Transhumanism’s eugenic origins and its war on free will
• Control dialectics: the elite trick to turn opposites into power
• The Omega Point lie: evolution as a tool for tyranny
• The Hamiltonian vision vs. its Marxist saboteurs
• Spotting the next agenda—from AI to blockchain
The Scopes Monkey Trial. Darwin vs. Christianity. Control dialectics. I don't endorse the entirety of this piece, just sharing as shorthand presentation of The Trial of the Century. And how the left controlled both sides of the debate:
The Scopes Trial and the Problem of Democratic Control
Law & Liberty, November, 17, 2015
https://lawliberty.org/the-scopes-trial-and-the-problem-of-democratic-control/
I also shared this breakdown of the classic movie, Trading Places, starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Akroyd. "The Bet." Nature vs. Nurture. Genetics vs. Environment. The stakes: $1.
It often seems as though the 'elite' have variations of this same bet going on all around us today. Using the same deception, disruption and criminality that's portrayed in the movie. With the same callous disregard for the harms they inflict on innocents. If only real life could have the same ending. Maybe it will?:
https://freedomfox.substack.com/p/foxes-study-mouse-behaviors