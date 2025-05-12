In this long form conversation with Courtenay Turner, I laid out the essential lessons contained in my new trilogy. While the mystery cults may have originated millennia ago, I show why they are more relevant today than possibly ever and why we should learn from history to improve our discernment when navigating the information, psychological and political warfare landscapes of the present and future.

Or watch on Rumble here or Odyssee here

Follow Courtenay on Social Media: https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress