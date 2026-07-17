The Dark Side of Nikola Tesla - Part 2: Bulwer's Dream of the Coming Race

Tesla once wrote that he hoped to live long enough to see "Bulwer's dream realized." As it turns out, Tesla was referencing a very powerful leader of the 19th century occult revival who oversaw the renewal of the British Empire.

The dream referenced by Tesla belongs to Sir Edward Bulwer-Lytton, a 19th century novelist whose fictional tale of a hidden super race wielding a mysterious energy called Vril who went on to directly shape Madame Blavatsky's Theosophy, Aleister Crowley's magical orders, the Nazi Thule Society, and H.G. Wells' Martian invasion thesis.

In this episode of Breaking Free of Psyops, I trace Tesla's infamous tele-automaton scam back to this same lineage of machine worship, followed by a look at Bulwer-Lytton's own bloodline straight to his son Robert Lytton, the British Viceroy of India whose policies are tied to one of history's deadliest famines. Along the way: Blavatsky's surprisingly candid praise of Lucifer, the real story behind the founding of the India Congress Party, and why Isaac Newton might not have discovered quite as much as advertised.



This show is episode two of an ongoing five part series. Watch part one here

Or watch this episode on Youtube here or Rumble here or Spotify here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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