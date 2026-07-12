Do you think Nikola Tesla was a persecuted genius who just wanted to give the world free energy?

In Part 1 of this series on Breaking Free of Psyops, I trace Tesla's closest friendship to George Sylvester Viereck, Hitler's official Washington spokesman and Aleister Crowley disciple, who also happened to be the organizer of the 1939 Madison Square Garden Nazi rally.

Along the way you will discover Tesla's enthusiastic support for mandatory eugenics, his belief that humans are soulless automatons with no free will, his claim to have received radio signals from Martians, and his tele-automaton demos that turned out to be a guy behind a curtain with a remote control.

The Wardenclyffe Tower? Blown up by US Naval Intelligence for transmitting secrets to Germany. Not the incredible keys to free zero point energy as 100 years of myth-makers would have you believe. The beloved persecuted visionary story starts looking considerably less heroic from here.

Watch the full episode here:

or watch on Rumble here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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