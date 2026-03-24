The Decline and Fall of Empires with Matt Ehret on Red Pill Diaries

In this episode of The Red Pill Diaries, I spoke with Rasheed Muhammed about the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, and acceleration towards a general breakdown of the banking system. We discuss the parallels of fascism in the 1920s Germany with today’s slip towards a new Templar-inspired fascism, and we link this pattern to the Roman Empire and Crusades.

Enjoy the show

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress