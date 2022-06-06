The Disturbing Truth of a Century of Domestic Terrorism
During the show, we cover an array of examples of intelligence agencies, both foreign and domestic, managing chaos operation, false flags, domestic terror groups and inside jobs in order to attain very specific objectives which have very little to do with ‘national security’ or your freedom. A plunge into the British takeover of US intelligence during WW2, the origins/purpose of Camp X and much more is unpacked.
Matthew Ehret
