In this week, I had the pleasure of joining Christopher James (activist and host of ‘A Warrior Calls’) to discuss the content of my recent articles on CSIS and the Round Table Origins of the Five Eyes and A Brief History of Domestic Terrorism .

During the show, we cover an array of examples of intelligence agencies, both foreign and domestic, managing chaos operation, false flags, domestic terror groups and inside jobs in order to attain very specific objectives which have very little to do with ‘national security’ or your freedom. A plunge into the British takeover of US intelligence during WW2, the origins/purpose of Camp X and much more is unpacked.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

