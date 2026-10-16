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The Dynamics of Alberta’s Referendum Sabotage and Pathways Forward

A Conversation with Benoit Trudeau
Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret

Since 2023, I have spoken on several stages in Calgary alongside Ben Trudeau, a Quebec-born political tactician who has found himself in the unlikely position of activist and strategist within Alberta’s freedom movement.

Each time I’ve chatted with Ben, I have found myself learning something interesting about history and the players behind current events, misshaping our wayward pseudo-country, so when he briefed me on the levels of sabotage at play going into the Alberta referendum scheduled to take place on October 19, I had to have him on as a guest.

In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I asked Ben to unpack how the referendum has been set up to fail, how he believes Alberta should use the powers of Section 92 of the BNA Act to take control of its own economic destiny, and how the culture of slavery has been crafted in Alberta’s political system since 1905.

You can watch the full show on Substack above - or Youtube here, Rumble here, or Spotify here

Purchase Ben Trudeau’s books here

Untold History of Canada Book Series and magazine archive (Free Downloads for paid subscribers)

Matthew Ehret
·
July 1, 2023
Untold History of Canada Book Series and magazine archive (Free Downloads for paid subscribers)

Across the great white north of the Americas on July 1st, the monarchy of Canada celebrates a strange holiday honoring the July 1st, 1867 passage of the British North America Act that essentially promised Canadians would not become an independent republic when the historic opportunity emerged in the wake of Lincoln’s victory over the confederacy. Rather than establish a nation on the basis of the inalienable rights of the people, or the consent of the governed, or devoted to the General Welfare as is customary in authentic national constitutions, Canada’s BNA Act quite literally called for the confederation of Canadian colonies in order “to promote the interests of the British Empire”.

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