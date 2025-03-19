Due to the general ignorance of the dynamics of Canada and Canada’s strategic role within the British Empire’s global great game, Jason Dahl and I decided to create a series of short punchy films titled ‘The Dystopic Mission of Mark Carney’.

Each film will be 6-8 minutes in length and will document the broader Rhodes Trust/Bilderberger machinery managing the strange thing called Canada.

This first episode will tackle Carney’s role as an eco-warrior of Central Bankers as the living heir of Maurice Strong.

Tune into this platform and the broader Canadian Patriot channel for more installments of this series in the weeks ahead.

