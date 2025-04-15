We continue our series by exploring Mark Carney's dual role as both a driving force behind the creation of the world's largest speculative bubble which had transformed our economy into a time bomb, and his simultaneous role providing a 'solution' to this oncoming calamity.
This will take us into the origins and plague of financial derivatives which now stand at nearly $2 Quadrillion (aka: over 20 times the world GDP), the deregulation of western banking, and the rise of Bail-ins, green finance and a new economy wired to service the interests of a small cabal of oligarchs.
Watch episode 2 for free here:
Or watch on Youtube here, Odyssee here and Bitchute here
IF you’ve missed episode 1 of this new series, click here:
Matt....I will give this substack and few more reads and then unsubscribe, if there is no 'answer or suggestions for those of us who completely agree, can see it, feel it and understand it. The fear mongering is no longer required. We get it, those un jabbed already know all this. Everyone keeps listening and reading because no one knows what to do to protect their investments, savings or pensions etc. Where are the answers, discussions on this.
The Covid-19 military psychological warfare operation was the first part of this ongoing BAIL-IN. Rightfully non-compliant workers like me were robbed of years of future income, our benefits and pensions during the FAKE PANDEMIC.
Moreover, lest we forget the thousands of old people who were murdered in "care" facilities while their family members were banned from protecting them. Conveniently, their pensions no longer have to be paid.
This was textbook DISASTER CAPITALISM USING MKULTRA SHOCK THERAPY for asset-stripping of Canadians.
Now, after Chrystia Freeland removed the 30% investment cap on Canadian pensions..... Mark Carney will dump trillions of toxic derivatives leaving pensioners holding the debt.
Just like the Covid-19 fraud, none of the information in this video will ever be revealed by the legacy or mainstream alternative media because all the political parties and unions are complicit in this greenwashing.
https://financialpost.com/fp-finance/ottawa-to-remove-investment-cap-for-canadian-pension-funds
https://thenationaltelegraph.com/national/canadian-crown-corporations-coerced-employees-with-fake-vaccine-mandate/
https://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2020/09/11/comments-on-green-billionaires-behind-professional-activist-network-that-led-suppression-of-planet-of-the-humans-documentary/