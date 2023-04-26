In this episode of Press TV's Spotlight, Yves Engler and I are asked to explain the reasons for Canada's economic woes and role within the Anglo-American Rules Based international Order. Is it the cause of stupidity, criminal designs or a bit of both? Matters of Canada's inflation, food crisis, homelessness, bug eating and systemic banking issues are also discussed at some length

