The Economic Science of Creative Optimism

Many people are used to thinking about economics as the study of supply and demand, monetary theory, or increasingly as “the management of scarcity in a world of diminishing returns”.

In this interview with host Keyvan Davani, I discussed why all of the above theories of economics are blatantly wrong by addressing the fundamental principle of value as it pertains to the development of creative reason, new discoveries and the overcoming of limits to 1) knowledge as far as it shapes a genuine metaphysics and 2) physical growth as far is it shapes a science of economy.

When taken together, we here come to a study of proper Natural Law as it was understood by the greatest philosophers, scientists, artists and statesmen throughout universal history.

Other topics addressed during this discussion: Galaxy formation and concept of intrinsic redshift, the importance of paradox formation in generating ideas, “learning” vs true knowledge, the measurable connection between ideas that stem from individual personalities to the unbounded shape of society as a whole, why the big bang is a fraud, the pros and cons of Bitcoin, the importance of the sovereign nation state and national banking, how the Venetian oligarchy took control of Britain, the case of Isaac Newton’s fraud, the importance of knowing Kepler and the real reasons for the Great Reset.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas (which you can purchase by clicking those links or the book covers below). In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .