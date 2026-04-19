Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Morrigan Johnson's avatar
Morrigan Johnson
4h

I wish I had your idealism Matt! I think fragmentation is looking pretty ugly right now.

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Peter: of Family Forrest's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest
4h

To introduce an essential viewpoint for awareness, with fearlessness, to unfold through ''The Conversation Never Had''.

As long as our focus remains on effect as opposed to Cause, we will remain on an endless wheel driven by the materialistic understanding of 'science'. In other words, we will fail to comprehend the Source of all phenomena and believe that 'things' are Life Itself. Thus, we will remain bound by our collective ignorance as we fail to refocus and redirect our 'science' intxploration of the Truth of our Real Nature.

From millennia of living in response to the needs and desires of our senses, in effect our 'science' has continued to pursue the same materialistic foundation. Now we have reached the culmination of this closed-mindedness; the deluded mentality of narcissists and psychopaths has led us to create the 'hell on earth' inevitable from such ignorance.

Until we turn to Real Science through simple (but not easy) acceptance (self-deprogramming) that the Universe/Consciousness is the effect of ideas-in-action - the contents of the One-and-Only Divine Mind wherein we materialise - we will remain separated from the Truth of our Oneness.

For as long as we believe our role is in some way to 'conquer and direct' the Omniscience of our Source/God, we remain as children playing in our own imaginations. Surely, the route to true awakening is to feel beyond the bodily senses and into the space that upholds the material wolrd, within and without; the Divine Structure of space-time wherein every thing is materialised.

We must discover true education as learning to reconnect to the One Divine Mind in order to understand and feel Oneness in Love of Life. An essential prerequisite is to learn genuine humility in realisation and full appreciation of the endless beauty-in-motion presented to us in that Mind. To love God's Artwork, given freely to guide us to the Source of such magnificence; to seek connection to the Divine Power and Glory of that One Mind through love of, and service to, that One Life.

To begin, we must accept that in our deep ignorance we have absolutely no ideas that don't stem either from egoistic imaginings or, on occasion, from inspired connection into the One Mind of Truth, Beauty and Goodness. Our alternative is to become fully disconnected from Divine Mind, and thus entrapped into the 'demonic' delusion that we can re-engineer life in our image - articial intelligence supplanting the Divine Gift of Actual Intelligence freely available.

It is time to turn away from the 'black witch' of sensationalism to access the True Knowingness wherein our bodies appear. Clearly, only real education can serve mankind to create new wholesome structures and systems founded on Divine In-Tuition at this juncture.

Walter Russell explained the Divine Science in the 20th Century and his 'Divine Downloads' illustrate our untold opportunities when reconnected. Indeed, they represent the route to the Real Science of reconnection to our Divinity.

The Secret Of Light By Walter Russell (Unabridged Illustrated Audiobook)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPKO1cxAz3o

The University established for his teachings:

Videos - The University of Science and Philosophy

https://www.philosophy.org/videos.html#/

His 39 day superconscious 40,000 word revelation:

The Message Of The Divine Iliad By Walter Russell (Unabridged Audiobook With Discussion)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciCQ35O1NOU

Nisargadatta Maharaj and Ramana Maharshi told it from their situation of full awareness.

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