The Enduring Influence of Aleister Crowley on Today's Culture

This week, I launched the first episode of a new series called simply ‘Breaking Free of Psyops’ on Badlands Media. The theme is Aleister Crowley…

Who he was, and what put this young kid born to a wealthy Plymouth Brethren family in Warwickshire on the path of becoming a leading satanist?

How he was recruited to both British Intelligence and the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn in 1897?

How did Crowley directly influence BOTH World Wars 1 and 2 (including the introduction of Thelema into the Nazi high command)?

What was his relationship to Nikola Tesla?

How did he shape the narrative of alien/demon “grey aliens” during his Alahamdra Working in NY in 1918?

How his relationship to the Plymouth Brethren and John Nelson Darby’s per-millennialist dispensationalism shaped Crowley’s own cosmology throughout his life?

What is role does the Devil play in Crowley’s Thelema?

What rituals did Crowley create to usher in the thousand year “New Aeon of Horus”?

And what sort of influence did Crowley continue to exert onto all facets of our culture long after the Great Beast had died?

These concepts are all addressed in this first episode of Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops.

If you’d like to dig more deeply into these topics beyond the scope of this week’s episode I highly encourage you to check out my three volume series ‘Revenge of the Mystery Cults’ available here:

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