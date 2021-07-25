The Eugenics Roots of the Great Reset: 100 Years to Flatten the Curve

In this presentation delivered to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's Coronavirus Investigation Committee hearings, I introduced the roots of the Great Reset Agenda by jumping back in time 100 years and evaluating the growth of eugenics leading into WW2 as a "scientific miracle solution" to saving the world.

If you are not aware of the role of Anglo-American financiers and industrialists who brought Hitler to power, or Franklin Roosevelt's combat with those same forces then promoting a "Great Reset" bankers dictatorship as the supposed solution to the great depression, or if you are not aware of the fact that those same forces that brought fascism into the world in the first place, avoided all punishment during the Nuremburg Tribunals while regrouping into a new modus operandi after 1945, then this lecture is for you.

The full 6 hour event can be found here.

