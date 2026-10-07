The Existential Need to Revive the Spirit of the Elbe (My Moscow Speech)

The lunatic asylum running NATO has become quite loud in recent weeks with obsessive propaganda attacking the minds of Europeans to accept the inevitability of a full military confrontation with Russia.

Sir Jacob Rees Mogg has recently been assigned the role of serving as the herald of a new age of revived masculinity and patriotism.

In his courageous message to English subjects sitting on the verge of a new world war, this hereditary Lord (who has never seen war and certainly never intends his own children to be put into a war), has championed the revival of England’s “lost values”.

What are those values exactly?

According to Rees-Mogg, it means embracing the need to fight and die in NATO’s new wars, as our grandparents did in the first two World Wars.

For those who missed his call to revive Britain’s forgotten “stiff upper lip” ethos, Lord Rees Mogg stated:

“In the next few years we may face a war. And if we face a war, we will need people who will join the armed services and who will go out and do their duty (...) people have to die to save their country as they did in the First and Second World Wars.”

To punctuate the intellectual clown show shaping the modern zeitgeist, Lord Rees-Mogg was promptly brought onto Tucker Carlson’s show in order to defend the decision to stop Nazism in WW2 against Tucker’s position that it would have been better if England and the USA submitted to a Nazi-run world order.

This is the same Tucker who has come out of the closet promoting England’s leading WW2 fascist Sir Oswald Mosley as a great war hero and champion of free speech.

(for those who haven’t read Cynthia’s coverage of Mosley in her book The Empire on Which The Black Sun Never Set, I encourage you to learn about the unsung father of the European Union by getting her book asap. One chapter is freely available here).

The kabuki theatrics of this false debate are dizzying to say the least.

If you don’t want war with Russia today, then you must support Tucker Carlson’s pro-fascist revisionism of WW2… BUT if you believe that Hitler should have been stopped in WW2, then you must accept war with Russia today according to Rees-Mogg.

Alex Krainer delivered a biting condemnation of this new acceleration of war propaganda in his most recent article The war pigs are coming for our children which I encourage you to read and share now

What concepts are needed to break free of this calamitous trajectory?

Certainly a big koombaya group hug is out of the question, but can citizens and policy makers who wish to avoid nuclear war and dark age do anything to steer humanity from the precipice at this late stage of imperial rot?

This was the topic of the panel “Reviving the Spirit of the Elbe” which I was invited to speak on a few weeks ago in Moscow, hosted by the World Peoples’ Assembly.

The recording of my short speech was recently made available which I am now happy to share with you today.

You can watch that on Substack above or on Youtube here or Rumble here

For those who missed my report covering my Moscow experience, that is available here:

A Report from my first visit to Moscow Matthew Ehret · Sep 23 This week, I had the privilege of taking part in two events held in Moscow starting with the ‘We Won Together’ international documentary film festival, followed by the second international summit of the World Peoples’ Assembly. Read full story

And if you missed my short interview with Think BRICS on the sidelines of the World Assembly, you can catch that here:

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).