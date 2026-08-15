The Fauci Distraction: Please Ignore the Following Inconvenient Facts

Americans have been talking about Fauci’s criminality coming to light with the recent Senate hearings on his complicity in running the psyop that was Covid-19.

The case seems closed in the minds of nearly everyone who correctly rejected the official WHO narrative of pangolian-bat virus theory of the pandemic… it was all a conspiracy led by Fauci, and the villainous Chicoms who colluded to release a Gain of Function virus out of Wuhan onto an unsuspecting world.

Why would they do this?

Communist domination of course.

Voices from Alex Jones to Tucker Carlson and Fox News have proclaimed over the past four years. I have seen these same voices loudy proclaim that “The John Birch Society was right all along!” “Senator McCarthy was a patriotic genius!” “Roy Cohn (McCarthy’s handler during the Cold War) was not the demonic mafia goon we were told, but rather a patriot this whole time.”

But while millions reject one Covid fake narrative, are they accidentally running head-long into another psyop?

How would we know?

Could Sir Richard Dearlove’s role in sculpting the China virus narrative be a clue?

Could the dismissal of the hundreds of global biolabs maintained by the Pentagon be another clue?

What about the omission of voluminous evidence of weaponized anthrax, cholera, and even GMO fleas, ticks and mosquitos that have been developed over 80 years by the USA’s secret science programs?

What about Shiro Ishi’s nefarious Unit 731 bio-warfare department that were given new assignments at Fort Detrick after WW2?

What about Dick Cheney’s Bio-Shield Act of 2004, Dark Winter exercises, and of course the Rockefeller Lockstep program’s relationship with Bill Gates’ GMO mosquito program begun in 2008 and which is now releasing hundreds of millions of experimental mosquitos across the USA and Latin America every year?

What about the fact that no virus- covid or otherwise was ever isolated (meaning the entire Gain-of-Function “evidence” of HIV spliced viruses) which we have heard repeated countless times since January 2020 is bunk?

Of course, these uncomfortable facts will force your mind to think quite deeply about complex topics which you don’t have to do, if you would prefer to embrace nice simple stories of Wuhan Viruses and Chicom conspiracies to destroy the world.

If you find yourself hungry for heavier mental lifting, then this episode of Crypto Rich is for you.

You can watch the program on Substack above or on Youtube here, or Rumble here

This episode was catalyzed by my recent essay available here:

Two Minutes of Hate for Fauci and Sir Richard Dearlove’s China-Virus Psyop Matthew Ehret · Aug 3 Anthony Fauci’s cartoonish pleading of the fifth (111 times!!) during ongoing Senate inquiries has brought an important focus to the lies, and abuses of trust that were behind the shutdown of the world economy, and criminal pressure campaign to mass inject the world population with experimental chemical cocktails that turned out to act more like bioweap… Read full story

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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