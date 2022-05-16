This week, I was interviewed by Arthur Sanchez, who manages a French website titled ‘La reveil des moutons’ to discuss history, philosophy and geopolitics. Here is the English version of the interview:

1) Starting this interview, could you introduce yourself to the French-speaking audience ?

A : Most certainly. I am a journalist who writes regularly for the Strategic Culture Foundation, The Cradle, Washington Times and a few other venues. I also act as Editor-in-Chief of The Canadian Patriot Review which I founded in 2012, Vice President of the Rising Tide Foundation non-profit which I manage with my wife, and also serve as Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. Beyond those hats, I also host a weekly geopolitical talk show called 'The Great Game' on Rogue News.

2) what are the fundamental differences between foreign policy under Trump and now under Biden?

A : While trying to survive four years of Russia-gate witchhunts, President Trump focused his efforts on returning the USA back to its historic traditions located in the Monroe Doctrine and protectionism as the basis of an 'America first' program.

While the Monroe Doctrine has obviously been abused by various imperial-minded leaders over the nearly two centuries since it was crafted by John Quincy Adams (Secretary of State under James Monroe), the essential features of this foreign policy outlook were: 1) Keep the USA from being sucked into foreign wars by imperial forces in Europe and 2) keep the entirety of the Americas as free from infiltration and manipulation by British, French, Spanish oligarchical interests that were still premised on the ancient order of hereditary power which the original founding fathers broke free of in 1776.

Trump’s efforts to break the USA free of obligations to NATO, the World Health Organization, World Trade Organization and Paris Climate Accords were extremely important in this regard. His efforts to sever the CIA from conventional armed forces was just as important as his de-funding of the CIA’s National Endowment for Democracy operations in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Ukraine and beyond which everyone who hasn’t been living under a rock for the past 20 years knows are simply covers for color revolutionary asymmetrical warfare tactics.

Trump’s efforts to focus American policy concerns on the actual self-interests of the homeland, which include securing the border, rebuilding atrophied infrastructure and industrial capacity while restoring a protectionist agenda by scrapping NAFTA were all extremely important. His efforts to push a US-Russia-China alliance which peaked in 2019 was probably the most important component of his foreign policy outlook.

Joe Biden’s presidential priorities however are very much the inversion of those outlined above. Under Biden we have seen a purging of all nationalist influences within the military, academia, and civil service with a focus on re-integrating the USA into an ideology of being a global hegemon under the influence of those same globalist institutions which Trump sought to disempower. The World Economic Forum, WTO, WHO, COP26 decarbonization agenda, NATO institutions etc have all been re-empowered under Biden’s Rhodes Scholar managed program that has turned the USA back into a slave nation subservient not to the interests of the people but to a supranational financier oligarchy intent on reducing the world population and instituting a post-nation state world order.

3) How do you analyze the suicidal sanctions policy in Europe?

A : This touches on my previous answer. The leadership of European nations currently in power are composed primarily of men and women who are in their 40s, 50s and early 60s without any real world skills, or life experience prior to the age of post-Soviet era unipolarism.

Biden might be an exception to this rule being 79 years old, but his mind is also jelly and his moral compass broken beyond repair for a long time which is why he was installed in the White House.

There is this toxic tradition among the think tanks and Atlanticist academic institutions in both Washington and Brussels that maintains a religious-like belief that a post-nation state age of global governance is the inevitable evolutionary destination for humanity. Those ideologues who are conditioned to become adherents to this poisonous deterministic outlook cannot recognize that this New World Order script no longer applies to the post 2013 world. Since Xi Jinping announced the Belt and Road’s creation in October 2013 which has increasingly integrated into Russia's Eurasian Economic Union, an alternative multipolar script has arisen operating on a completely different paradigm that is incompatible with the utopic commitments of the Great Reset-loving transhumanists of Davos.

According to the 'New World Order' script which shapes the worldview and policy outlook of today’s WEF-conditioned governing class, Russia, China, India etc were supposed to be locked into the same house that the Trans Atlantic community has been told it must live in while the arsonists lit it on fire. The fact that China, Russia and their growing array of allies have not only left this tinderbox house, but have gone a long way in creating an alternative new house with a viable structure is incomprehensible for the majority of today’s western technocrats.

4) What are the interests of the United States in maintaining a de facto protectorate over Europe?

A : Your question presumes the existence of the USA as a sovereign nation state operating for its own interests. That is a common mistake. The truth is that since the murder of John Kennedy and his brother Robert, who would have become president in 1968, the "USA" has suffered a coup by forces directed from the old oligarchical nests in Europe centered in the City of London which previously had its central command in Venice prior to 1688.

Of course, this post-1968 takeover relied upon fifth columns that had been maintained within the USA’s deep state since 1776 by British imperial loyalist "stay behinds" masquerading as American families and institutions- but in name only. The greatest presidents who resisted this foreign-directed parasite within the heart of the USA rarely survived their terms in office (to that end, a total of 8 presidents died while in office, not counting the murders of Alexander Hamilton in 1804, Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy in 1968).

Today’s USA has fallen back under the control of this supranational influence which seeks to destroy any and all viable traditions of European and American sovereignty which includes both economic, cultural and political components. Under the influence of globalists such as Henry Kissinger, David Rockefeller, Zbigniew Brzezinski and many other CFR-connected operatives throughout the 20th century, the USA has served as a dumb giant of sorts on behalf of British grand strategists. Churchill described the world to be ruled under Anglo-American controls as a system run "by British Brains and American might".

5) In your opinion, can we fear a war with Russia?

A : Yes, that is a very real danger.

6) Is it in the interest of the American Deep State to have a confrontation with China?

A: It is in no one’s interest to have a confrontation between two nuclear powers, and especially not two nations who rely so much on each others‘ health and well being mutually. Even the American deep state would not benefit by such a confrontation, but such is the nature of insanity which infects the "methodology" active behind the anti-China war posture.

Of course, in the past 14 years, China has won a very large degree of economic sovereignty which has permitted her to withstand a collapse of her western trade partners which would not have been possible in 2008 or earlier. Contrast this economic sovereignty with the deplorable case of the USA which has only atrophied continuously during that same period. America's absence of significant industrial productive powers makes her much more dependant on China's existence at this point than visa versa.

This existential weakness and fear of China’s success as the foundation of a viable alternative security-economic system alongside Russia is what is compelling the American deep state to double down in its delusional efforts to destroy China using every form of warfare at its disposal under Biden. Among the top of these forms are: 1) Economic warfare (sanctions, speculation), and 2) color revolutionary efforts which have mostly failed in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet. Additionally we see 3) biowarfare run through US biolabs in South Korea under the USA’s Centaur and Jupitr programs, and then 4) the conventional "hard“ warfare driven by the intention of establishing a Pacific NATO which some have come to name the Quad involving Japan, Australia, USA and India into an anti-China military bloc.

The other element here which is most dangerous is the military encirclement of China with 100,000 US troops stationed in various US military industrial colonies of the Pacific, THAAD missile shield, and belligerent war games deployed in China's backyard. Taiwan is also serving the role of a "Ukraine of the Pacific" in some ways with a puppet regime pushing for more integration into US military controls devoid of any connection with China. The leadership of China not only maintains that Taiwan is an integral province of China, but has let it be known that any efforts by the USA to use the island as part of the broader anti-Chinese war plan is a red line that cannot be crossed without severe ramifications.

7) What is your vision of France's place in the world? How do you explain the decline of its diplomacy?

A : Just like the USA, there are two opposing policy traditions in France with the worst of the two currently exerting a dominant influence.

The better tradition sees its roots in the dirigiste leadership of Charlemagne, King Louis XI, Henry IV of Navarre, Cardinal Jules Mazarin, and his protege Jean-Baptiste Colbert who were champions of the great Peace of Westphalia of 1648 and its economic correlaries based upon win-win cooperation with its neighbors in the ensuing years. This ironically served as the driving inspiration for the best of America's republican system of governance as well which saw the rise of a new form of scientist statesman advancing a beautiful concept of Natural Law with "hard sciences" and "moral/political sciences" being two sides of the same phenomenon.

The policy-orientation of the adherents to Benjamin Franklin’s vision of an age of reason during the late 18th century included such key figures as France's Marquis Lafayette, Jean Sylvain Bailey (astronomer and President of l'Assemble"), the chemist Antoine Lavoisier. Even after Napoleon took control over the chaos of the Jacobin terror and its Girondin counter-revolutionary bloodbath, these better forces found their champions in the figures of Gaspard Monge and Lazare Carnot- leaders of the Ecole Polytechnique whose leadership arguably kept France alive amidst existential storms of the 1795-1815 period.

By the end of the 19th century this better French policy tradition found its champion in Lazar Carnot’s grandson President Sadi Carnot and his brilliant foreign minister Gabriel Hanotaux who sought entente with Russia, Germany and even China at all opportunities along with "American System"- style policies of protectionism, industrial growth and rail integration domestically and with France's neighbors.

In the 20th century this better foreign/domestic policy doctrine came alive again with President Charles de Gaulle who survived dozens of assassination attempts by the same Gladio-affiliated assassination complex that killed Mattei, Kennedy and many other leaders during the 1960s-1970s. I believe this policy last saw a weakened but real revival in Jacques Chirac’s resistance to the Iraq war and broader policy of regime change in the wake of September 11, 2001. Since Sarkozy’s victory which saw France's re-absorption into NATO, I am sad to say that I have seen no coherent expression of this better foreign policy outlook in the corridors of power.

8) What is your opinion on the current situation in Canada? Do you see any similarities with France?

A : Yes, in many ways Canada’s Justin Trudeau is clone of Macron- except with significantly lower levels of intelligence. Both men are demonstrably synthetic shells installed into their positions by forces that have only disdain for the actual people of France or Canada and who use their cardboard cutouts to advance policies which are ultimately designed to strip what little power the people currently possess to protect themselves from a technocratic regime of neo-feudal overlords wishing to institute a post-nation state Great Reset agenda vectored around population reduction.

9) How do you see the future in the next months?

A : It is difficult to say. For those of us within the Trans Atlantic community, I don’t anticipate a smooth ride. The financial system is ripe for a meltdown, and the political leadership needed to defend the nations and people from the deadly effects of such a collapse are not found near actual centers of power in most of the nations of the Five Eyes- sphere of influence.

The population is also suffering from a collapse of its innate powers of wisdom due to decades of oligarchical cultural and educational decay which has handicapped the growth of matured identities which is I believe an even more important crisis than the lack of leadership (although both problems are the cause and effect of each other in a dynamic interplay).

The best case scenario is that the nationalist leadership of Eurasia continue to advance their multipolar system of win-win cooperation which has already won over to its cause over 140 nations to varying degrees, including a major segment of Africa, Southwest Asia and Ibero America which is growing in influence.

If this viable socio-political-economic-security order premised upon population growth, national sovereignty, cooperation, scientific and technological progress can continue to blossom in the current trajectory, then there is hope. This is a trajectory driven by nationally-controlled central banking, large scale productive credit generation and a human-centered economic paradigm that establishes value not upon "whatever markets demand" or "reducing carbon footprints" but rather upon the measurable increase of the productive powers of labor. To the degree that this can blossom without being sabotaged, I think that humanity has a real chance at long term survival. Additionally, this gives those patriotic forces within the Trans Atlantic community who are resistant to the transhumanist goals a viable framework to work with which the enemy is petrified of as we go into the coming months and years.

10) What books would you recommend to better understand the current issues?

A : Well, I’ll start by taking this opportunity to engage in a bit of shameless self-promotion, as I have just completed the third and final volume of The Clash of the Two Americas trilogy which I wrote with my brilliant wife (titled "The Birth of a Eurasian Manifest Destiny"). This trilogy serves as a follow up to our four part Untold History of Canada series, all of which can be found on our website www.canadianpatriot.org - Additionally, I have found great value in Carol Quigley’s 'Anglo-America Establishment' (1980), Graham Lowry’s ‘How The Nation Was Won’ (1984), Daniel Ganser’s ‘NATO’s Secret Armies’ (2005), David Talbot’s 'Devil’s Chessboard’ (2015), Jim Garrison’s 'On the Trail of the Assassins’ (1991). Anton Chaitkin’s 'Treason in America’ (1984), and Fletcher Prouty’s ‘The CIA, Vietnam and the Plot to Assassinate JFK ‘ (1992).

As far as methodology is concerned (since HOW we think about everything is always infinitely more valuable that WHAT we think about any particular thing) I would highly advise students of history make friends with Plato by immersing themselves in a study of the Platonic dialogues in order to develop an instinct for the art of posing fruitful questions and smelling out paradoxes.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress