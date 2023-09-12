Mel K and I have teamed up to launch a new lecture series on the American System of Political Economy which will feature deep dive classes into the suppressed origins of the USA, and the important science of national economy which gave rise to literally every positive burst of freedom and improvement over the ensuing 250 years.

Each lecture is geared to shed light on our current situation and navigate through the storm now threatening to undo the republic.

This work is drawn from research outlined in greater detail within volume 1-4 of The Clash of the Two Americas and vol 1-4 of the Untold History of Canada which can be acquired here and part one of this series is here.

